Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Duke Energy (DUK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Duke Energy makes up 1.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Duke Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.14. 2,368,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,962. The company has a market cap of $54,271.18, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.11 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

