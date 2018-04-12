Workday (WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Workday from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 111,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,042. The company has a market capitalization of $26,565.00, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.80. Workday has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.41 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $229,158.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 397,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $50,012,795.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,196 shares of company stock worth $82,532,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

