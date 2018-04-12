WPT Industrial REIT’s (TSE:WIR) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

WIR stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,770 shares. WPT Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). WPT Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of C$28.46 million during the quarter.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/wpt-industrial-real-estate-investment-wir-given-outperfrom-under-weight-rating-at-national-bank-financial-updated-updated-updated.html.

WPT Industrial REIT Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.