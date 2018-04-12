WPT Industrial REIT (WIR.U) Given a C$14.15 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR.U) has been given a C$14.15 price objective by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of WPT Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WPT Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

WPT Industrial REIT stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,770 shares. WPT Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.10.

About WPT Industrial REIT

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

