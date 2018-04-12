WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WSFS Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.0210387614551 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Merion Capital Group lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 141,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,136. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1,530.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Geraghty sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $519,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,901.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $375,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,860 shares of company stock worth $1,933,611. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

