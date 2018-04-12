W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of W&T Offshore worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 782.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $641.21, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

