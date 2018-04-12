Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham’s shares have outperformed S&P 500 in the last year. The company’s plan to spin-off its Hotel Group segment is expected to increase the fit, focus and strategic flexibility of both the companies. Going forward, Wyndham’s strong developmental pipeline, large international exposure and prudent acquisitions should boost earnings. Initiatives to increase occupancy like the remodeled loyalty program, technological upgrades and marketing efforts are expected to drive growth too. Focus on returning wealth to shareholders through buybacks and dividend hikes also bode well. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters and estimates are stable ahead of its third-quarter earnings release. Lingering global uncertainties in some economies and currency fluctuations might limit revenue growth in the near term. Also, soft demand in oil producing regions might hurt RevPAR.”

WYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.22.

WYN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. 596,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wyndham Worldwide has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10,905.76, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $436,676.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,792,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

