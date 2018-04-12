Financial Survey: Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) & Wynn Macau (WYNMF)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS: WYNMF) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wynn Macau and Hilton Grand Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hilton Grand Vacations 0 1 6 0 2.86

Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus target price of $42.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Hilton Grand Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations 19.11% 57.35% 8.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wynn Macau and Hilton Grand Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $2.85 billion 6.83 $184.89 million N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations $1.71 billion 2.52 $327.00 million $1.97 22.02

Hilton Grand Vacations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wynn Macau.

Volatility and Risk

Wynn Macau has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Wynn Macau on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. As of February 15, 2017, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; recreation and leisure facilities, including two health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool; and lounges and meeting facilities. Its resort also includes approximately 57,000 square feet of retail shopping, which comprise stores and boutiques. In addition, the company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games, such as 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 10 food and beverage outlets. Its resort also consists of approximately 105,000 square feet of retail shopping, including stores and boutiques; ballroom and meeting facilities; and recreation and leisure facilities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Macau. As of January 27, 2017, Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had 46 resorts, representing 7,592 units, and approximately 265,000 Hilton Grand Vacations Club (the Club) members. Club members can exchange their Club points for stays at any resort or any property in the Hilton system of various brands across over 4,700 properties, as well as various vacation options, such as cruises and guided tours. VOI product allows customers to purchase a lifetime of vacations. The Company offers amenities, such as full kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, spas and kids’ clubs along with beach-front locations.

