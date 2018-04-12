Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 283,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13,031.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.78%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

