Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,219 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham bought 3,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary C. Kelly sold 38,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,247,243.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 581,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,670,630.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock worth $6,296,091. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,249.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

