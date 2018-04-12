Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys New Stake in GoDaddy (GDDY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $672,172.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,613,000 shares of company stock valued at $805,280,519 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10,275.82, a PE ratio of 145.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.55. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.47 million. equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

