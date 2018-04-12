XAI Octagon FR & Alt (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

XAI Octagon FR & Alt stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. XAI Octagon FR & Alt has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

About XAI Octagon FR & Alt

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

