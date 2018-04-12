Xcel Energy (XEL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7327319343228 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 184,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,383. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

