Xcel Energy (XEL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.42.

XEL opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,078,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

