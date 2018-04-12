Xencor (XNCR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, "Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California."

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $30.29. 338,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.39, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.51. Xencor has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,235,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,549.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,101,550. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Xencor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Xencor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xencor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

