XPlay Trading Down 23.3% This Week (XPA)

XPlay (CURRENCY:XPA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One XPlay token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001617 BTC on exchanges. XPlay has a total market cap of $149.22 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of XPlay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XPlay has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00797362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00163733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

XPlay Profile

XPlay launched on August 11th, 2017. XPlay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. XPlay’s official Twitter account is @Xplayico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XPlay is xplay.fund.

XPlay Token Trading

XPlay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit. It is not presently possible to purchase XPlay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XPlay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XPlay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

