Comparing F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) & Xplore Technologies (XPLR)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) and Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F5 Networks and Xplore Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks $2.09 billion 4.39 $420.76 million $6.46 22.96 Xplore Technologies $77.93 million 0.47 -$2.55 million ($0.23) -14.48

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Xplore Technologies. Xplore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F5 Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F5 Networks and Xplore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks 19.79% 35.98% 17.83% Xplore Technologies 0.54% 3.73% 1.96%

Volatility & Risk

F5 Networks has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xplore Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Xplore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Xplore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for F5 Networks and Xplore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks 1 16 6 0 2.22 Xplore Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

F5 Networks currently has a consensus price target of $139.32, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Xplore Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Given Xplore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xplore Technologies is more favorable than F5 Networks.

Summary

F5 Networks beats Xplore Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers, as well as Link Controller. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; BIG-IP Virtual Edition software platform; and management and orchestration software platform. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Xplore Technologies Company Profile

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists. It offers a line of iX104 tablet PCs that are designed to operate in various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, constant vibrations, rain, and blowing dirt and dusty conditions; and are fitted with a range of performance matched accessories comprising multiple docking station solutions, wireless connectivity alternatives, global positioning system modules, and biometric and smartcard modules, as well as traditional peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and cases. The company's products also consist of XSlate B10 and XSlate D10 rugged tablets; XSLATE R12 and Motion F5m/C5m tablets; and Bobcat, a rugged tablet that has a Windows operating system. It serves public safety, utility, telecommunications, field service, warehousing logistics, transportation, oil and gas production, manufacturing, route delivery, military, and homeland security markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

