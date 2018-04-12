XPO Logistics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 592% compared to the average daily volume of 326 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,593,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 164,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,119,000 after acquiring an additional 328,888 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,792,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in XPO Logistics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,704,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.78 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

Shares of XPO opened at $98.32 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,616.73, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

