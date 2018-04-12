XPO Logistics (XPO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. XPO Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0721776765618 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

XPO traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.75. 1,509,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,057. The firm has a market cap of $11,857.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.42. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

