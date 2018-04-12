Xtierra (CVE:XAG) insider Timothy David Gallagher bought 252,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

Timothy David Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Timothy David Gallagher bought 1,013,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 150,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Timothy David Gallagher sold 90,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 118,279 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$5,913.95.

On Thursday, March 15th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 980,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$49,000.00.

Shares of Xtierra stock remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 970,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,978. Xtierra has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Timothy David Gallagher Buys 252,000 Shares of Xtierra (XAG) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/xtierra-inc-xag-insider-timothy-david-gallagher-buys-252000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Xtierra

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Bilbao project that comprises 9 exploitation concessions covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas; and the La Laguna Pedernalillo tailings deposit located near the city of Zacatecas in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtierra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtierra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.