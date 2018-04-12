XTRABYTES Price Tops $0.0768 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $84,904.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00797903 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00164140 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00140627 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XtraBYtes is a PoSign (Proof of Signature) cryptocurrency meaning that it does not need a miner to verify the blocks. XtraBYtes was rebranded from Bitmox, an ICO project that ended up being abandoned and then picked up by the current XBY devs. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

