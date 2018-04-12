XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Tops $0.0801

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and C-CEX. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and $100,626.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00826974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00041033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00164364 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00150684 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “XtraBYtes is a PoSign (Proof of Signature) cryptocurrency meaning that it does not need a miner to verify the blocks. XtraBYtes was rebranded from Bitmox, an ICO project that ended up being abandoned and then picked up by the current XBY devs. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTRABYTES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.