Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yaskawa Electric Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

Yaskawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yaskawa Electric in a report released on Monday, April 2nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.97 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Yaskawa Electric has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11,599.68, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

About Yaskawa Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated ware houses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

