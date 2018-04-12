Financial Review: CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) versus Your Community Bankshares (YCB)

Your Community Bankshares (NASDAQ: YCB) and CommunityOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:COB) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Your Community Bankshares and CommunityOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Your Community Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CommunityOne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Your Community Bankshares and CommunityOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Your Community Bankshares 22.71% 11.13% 0.98% CommunityOne Bancorp 16.60% 5.49% 0.66%

Dividends

Your Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CommunityOne Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Your Community Bankshares and CommunityOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Your Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CommunityOne Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Your Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of CommunityOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Your Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of CommunityOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Your Community Bankshares beats CommunityOne Bancorp on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Your Community Bankshares

Your Community Bankshares, Inc., formerly Community Bank Shares of Indiana, Inc., is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Your Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has approximately three subsidiaries to manage its investment portfolio, including CBSI Holdings, Inc. and CBSI Investments, Inc., which together owns CBSI Investment Portfolio Management, LLC, which holds and manages investment securities owned by the Bank. In addition, the Company owns a captive insurance company, CBIN Insurance, Inc., which issues policies to its banking subsidiaries. The Company offers business and personal banking services through a range of deposit products and services that include non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, mobile banking, debit cards, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

About CommunityOne Bancorp

CommunityOne Bancorp (COB) is a bank holding company. The Company, through the ownership of CommunityOne Bank, N.A., or the Bank, a national banking association, offers consumer, mortgage and business banking services, including loan, deposit, treasury management, online and mobile banking services, as well as wealth management and trust services, to individual, and small and middle market businesses through financial centers located across central, southern and western North Carolina. The Bank operates over 40 branches. In addition to the Bank, the Company owns FNB United Statutory Trust I, FNB United Statutory Trust II, and Catawba Valley Capital Trust II, which were formed to facilitate the issuance of trust preferred securities. The Bank’s loans totaled approximately $1.54 billion. The Bank’s total investment securities totaled approximately $546.782 million. The Bank’s deposits totaled approximately $1.95 billion.

