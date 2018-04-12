Zacks: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Given $37.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Allied Motion Technologies’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Allied Motion Technologies an industry rank of 24 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1,044.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

