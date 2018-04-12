Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.97 Million

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $130.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.50 million and the highest is $135.27 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $112.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $130.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $568.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $608.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

PGTI traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $18.95. 41,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,609. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.72, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 60.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

