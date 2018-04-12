Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.64 Million

Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $899.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.27 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $846.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $899.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,879,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after buying an additional 51,514 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8,157.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 59,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,257,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,337,439. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2,618.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

