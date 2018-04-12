Zacks: Analysts Expect C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.36. C&J Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.37 million.

CJ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

CJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 575,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1,866.37 and a P/E ratio of -202.86. C&J Energy Services has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

