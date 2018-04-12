Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (CTSO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.07% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

CTSO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 65,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,448. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $223.98, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of -0.09.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 11,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $92,202.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $277,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

