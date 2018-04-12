Zacks: Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS set a $60.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $137,937.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,784.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $290,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,235 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.45. 1,451,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,886. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $11,214.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

