Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (GES) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Guess? also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,533 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Guess? by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,102,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 378,106 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 48,246 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guess? by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 970,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Guess? stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.73. 194,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1,808.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

