Zacks: Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.74). Herc posted earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.86 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

HRI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $64.75. 30,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Herc has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,432,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

