Zacks: Analysts Expect Loxo Oncology (LOXO) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Loxo Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.87). Loxo Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Loxo Oncology.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOXO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Loxo Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

In other news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,323,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,778,159.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $271,863.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $135,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock worth $7,731,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LOXO traded down $9.35 on Thursday, hitting $113.18. 602,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,959. The company has a market capitalization of $3,342.80, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $135.74.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

