Zacks: Analysts Expect PQ Group Holdings (PQG) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

PQG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David James Taylor purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

