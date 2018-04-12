Zacks: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arbor Realty Trust an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 628,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 94,699 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 57,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 365,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

