Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AT&T (T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that AT&T (NYSE:T) will report sales of $39.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.53 billion. AT&T reported sales of $39.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $39.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.77 billion to $163.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $160.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $155.33 billion to $167.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In related news, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $217,136.42, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

