Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CPLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 93,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

