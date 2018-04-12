Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CenturyLink (CTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CenturyLink’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.05. CenturyLink posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenturyLink will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenturyLink.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). CenturyLink had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on CenturyLink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 163,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 84,242 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CenturyLink by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 544,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CenturyLink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CenturyLink has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17,663.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

