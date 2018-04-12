Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera Inc (CLDR) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Cloudera reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 154.35% and a negative net margin of 104.99%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cloudera from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudera from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Cloudera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cloudera from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

CLDR stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. 9,610,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,802.14 and a PE ratio of -4.30. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

In other Cloudera news, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $324,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001,771 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,425,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 271,832 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $30,703,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,473,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

