Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Instructure Inc (INST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to report sales of $47.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the highest is $47.18 million. Instructure posted sales of $33.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year sales of $47.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.28 million to $208.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $262.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $257.17 million to $270.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 827.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Instructure to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

INST stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $45.25. 152,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,262. The company has a market cap of $1,496.21, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.93. Instructure has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $46.50.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,866. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Instructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Instructure by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,619,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,403,000 after purchasing an additional 220,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Instructure by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Instructure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,182,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,436,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-instructure-inc-inst-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-47-07-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.