Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $349,448.00, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,256.6% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,921,000 after buying an additional 265,518 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

