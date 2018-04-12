Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.23. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.78%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,635 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $13,788,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 774.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 874,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 774,013 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,548.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 313,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 302,016 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 284,049 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2,262.01, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

