Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MINDBODY Inc (MB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MINDBODY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. MINDBODY posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MINDBODY will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MINDBODY.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. MINDBODY’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MB. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MINDBODY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NASDAQ:MB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.45. 206,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,670. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1,798.39, a P/E ratio of -128.83 and a beta of -0.10. MINDBODY has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $1,348,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $634,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 234,777 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,316 and have sold 177,836 shares valued at $6,569,497. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in MINDBODY by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,220,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,411,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MINDBODY during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MINDBODY by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after acquiring an additional 346,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MINDBODY by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

