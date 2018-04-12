Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Oshkosh reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Kenne sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $96,360.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $4,323,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,872. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,722.92, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

