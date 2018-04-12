Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDL Biopharma (PDLI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDL Biopharma’s earnings. PDL Biopharma posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDL Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDL Biopharma.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Biopharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,711,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,707,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,431 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 292,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 120,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 594,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,314. PDL Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $467.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About PDL Biopharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies.

