Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PriceSmart’s earnings. PriceSmart posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PriceSmart will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PriceSmart.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $839.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.43 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PriceSmart and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Ifs Securities upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,679.87, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PriceSmart by 27.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

