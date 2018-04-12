Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation (ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.85%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $173.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,624.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $210.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.19%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,105,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,575.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $2,029,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,627 shares of company stock worth $23,604,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

