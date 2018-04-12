Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $239.98 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

SMP stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 60,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,092. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,093.59, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Standard Motor Products announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director John P. Gethin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-standard-motor-products-smp-to-post-0-67-earnings-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.