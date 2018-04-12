Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Auto Financial Co. (STFC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. State Auto Financial posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STFC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.00, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $301,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Burton Garland purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $256,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,691 shares of company stock valued at $352,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

