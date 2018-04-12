Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aralez Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aralez Pharmaceuticals.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 118.18% and a negative return on equity of 170.42%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARLZ. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,801 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.03% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 174,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,964. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.51, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

